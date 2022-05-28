Short Interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Increases By 68.8%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,200 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the April 30th total of 584,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 921,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Assertio stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.30 million, a P/E ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ASRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BWS Financial began coverage on Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Assertio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

In other Assertio news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,664.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,552 shares of company stock worth $318,539 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

