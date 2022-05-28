Short Interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Increases By 68.8%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,200 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the April 30th total of 584,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 921,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Assertio stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.30 million, a P/E ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Assertio news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,664.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,552 shares of company stock worth $318,539 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.
About Assertio (Get Rating)
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assertio (ASRT)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.