Short Interest in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Drops By 38.1%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,200 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the April 30th total of 627,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in BioCardia during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BioCardia by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

BCDA stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.40. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

BioCardia ( NASDAQ:BCDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 110.86% and a negative net margin of 1,261.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCardia will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Maxim Group cut their target price on BioCardia to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

