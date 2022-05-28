Short Interest in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Declines By 44.1%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,100 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the April 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BFRI stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Biofrontera has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22.

Biofrontera ( NASDAQ:BFRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biofrontera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

