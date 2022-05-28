Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Drops By 38.9%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the April 30th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 62,878 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 962,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,025,000. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 30.41%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.91%.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

