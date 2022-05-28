Short Interest in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Increases By 79.3%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the April 30th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.16 on Friday. Brickell Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

Brickell Biotech ( NASDAQ:BBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 191.55% and a negative net margin of 8,325.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brickell Biotech during the second quarter worth $76,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 69.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 11.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Brickell Biotech during the third quarter worth $179,000. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

