Short Interest in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Decreases By 36.7%

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 4,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 976,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRMK shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of BRMK opened at $7.43 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

