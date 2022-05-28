Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Drops By 43.9%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,200 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the April 30th total of 2,530,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of BYD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.83. 103,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,746. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79. BYD has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $41.24.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

