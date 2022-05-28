Short Interest in CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQW) Increases By 100.0%

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CleanTech Acquisition stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. CleanTech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CleanTech Acquisition stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

