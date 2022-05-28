Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Increases By 80.6%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,300 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the April 30th total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of COCSF stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

