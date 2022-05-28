Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Rises By 68.0%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the April 30th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 190.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Computershare in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CMSQF remained flat at $$16.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. Computershare has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

