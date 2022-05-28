Short Interest in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Drops By 42.5%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the April 30th total of 318,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTB. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,438,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $3,332,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Connect Biopharma by 3,174.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 278,359 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNTB shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Connect Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Connect Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
