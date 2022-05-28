Short Interest in Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Declines By 36.9%

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,200 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the April 30th total of 581,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Cryptoblox Technologies stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04.
Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile
