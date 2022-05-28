Short Interest in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Declines By 39.5%

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the April 30th total of 261,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of DTEA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $50.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 3.05.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DAVIDsTEA stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in DAVIDsTEA Inc. ( NASDAQ:DTEA Get Rating ) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of DAVIDsTEA worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

