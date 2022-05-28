Short Interest in Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Grows By 75.0%

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DKLRF opened at $0.44 on Friday. Decklar Resources has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.
Decklar Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Decklar Resources (DKLRF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Decklar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decklar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.