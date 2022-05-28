Short Interest in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Declines By 44.6%

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:DHHC opened at $9.81 on Friday. DiamondHead has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

