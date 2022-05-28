Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Expands By 74.6%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
