Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Expands By 74.6%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 57.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (Get Rating)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

