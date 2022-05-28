Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Grows By 72.9%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the April 30th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.5 days.

DSDVF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.88. 267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.82. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $138.71 and a 12-month high of $271.31.

About DSV A/S (Get Rating)

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

