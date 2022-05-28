Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Grows By 72.9%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the April 30th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.5 days.
DSDVF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.88. 267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.82. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $138.71 and a 12-month high of $271.31.
About DSV A/S (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DSV A/S (DSDVF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.