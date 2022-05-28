Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Declines By 41.2%

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:EBMT traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,141. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $131.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.68. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.