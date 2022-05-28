Short Interest in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Grows By 78.4%

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the April 30th total of 656,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECVT shares. BWS Financial started coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Feehan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 361,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,898.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CCMP Capital GP LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $476,830,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,042,000 after buying an additional 335,297 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,519,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,519,000 after buying an additional 644,986 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,417,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,476,000 after buying an additional 2,259,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecovyst by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,638,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 391,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

ECVT stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.46 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.