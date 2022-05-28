Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Drops By 36.7%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 213.0 days.

EPWDF stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. Electric Power Development has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also produces wood fuel, carbonized sewage sludge fuel, and other biomass fuels, as well as generates and transmits electricity. In addition, the company invests in, imports, transports, and sells coal; sells fly ash; procures forest offcut; produces and sells fertilizers using ash; manufactures, sells, and markets activated coke; operates welfare facilities, wood pellet manufacturing facilities, and nuclear power plants; operates and maintains telecommunication facilities and waste-fueled power generation plants; and constructs and maintains electronic and communication facilities.

