Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Drops By 36.7%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 213.0 days.
EPWDF stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. Electric Power Development has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.
About Electric Power Development
