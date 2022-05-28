Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Increases By 64.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,270. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.
