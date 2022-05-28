Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Increases By 64.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,270. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEMB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,818.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $130,000.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.