Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Increases By 99.0%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of QQEW opened at $95.92 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1-year low of $86.75 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.67.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 679,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 573,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 239,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,334,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.