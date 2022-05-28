Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Increases By 99.0%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of QQEW opened at $95.92 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1-year low of $86.75 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.67.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.