Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Expands By 90.2%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the April 30th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $27.17 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 893.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 160,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 143,949 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $920,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after buying an additional 605,692 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 111.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 52,018 shares during the period.

