Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Expands By 90.2%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the April 30th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $27.17 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.
