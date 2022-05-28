Short Interest in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Declines By 37.9%

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASET. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $590,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000.

Shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

