Short Interest in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Rises By 64.4%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,300 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the April 30th total of 595,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of FRHC traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 75,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. Freedom has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $72.43.

FRHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Freedom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Freedom by 873.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freedom by 30.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Freedom by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Freedom by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Freedom by 73.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

