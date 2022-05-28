Short Interest in Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Grows By 98.8%

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 98.8% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.0 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GECFF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gecina from €135.00 ($143.62) to €120.00 ($127.66) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gecina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Gecina stock opened at $120.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.92. Gecina has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

