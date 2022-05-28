Short Interest in Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Expands By 75.0%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Golden Agri-Resources stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Golden Agri-Resources has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.744 per share. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in Europe, China, India, Pakistan, the Middle east, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats.

