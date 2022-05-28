Short Interest in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Grows By 85.7%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMC. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Golden Arrow Merger by 31,783.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

GAMC stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Golden Arrow Merger has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.