Short Interest in Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Decreases By 37.4%

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the April 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Goodness Growth from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDNSF opened at $1.48 on Friday. Goodness Growth has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

