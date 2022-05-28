Short Interest in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Declines By 45.2%

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GNAC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.80. 141,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,861. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Group Nine Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $116,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

