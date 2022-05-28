Short Interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Rises By 66.3%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the April 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTO remained flat at $$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 712,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. Histogen has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 260.63%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Histogen will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Histogen from $2.40 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Histogen by 78.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 514,387 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Histogen by 124.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Histogen by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Histogen by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 51,876 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Histogen by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

