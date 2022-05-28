Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Expands By 70.4%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of HBANM stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,368. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $27.04.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

