Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Expands By 70.4%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of HBANM stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,368. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $27.04.
