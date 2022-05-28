Short Interest in Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Increases By 67.9%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,781,000 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the April 30th total of 1,656,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 869.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRNNF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893. Hydro One has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $28.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80.

Get Hydro One alerts:

HRNNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.