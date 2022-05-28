Short Interest in Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Rises By 70.3%

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the April 30th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ICNAF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,369. Icanic Brands has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Icanic Brands

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

