Short Interest in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Declines By 45.2%

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the April 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in ImmuCell by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP increased its position in ImmuCell by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 71,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ImmuCell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ImmuCell by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICCC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,558. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. ImmuCell has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 7.78.

ImmuCell ( NASDAQ:ICCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

