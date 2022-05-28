Short Interest in Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Decreases By 75.0%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of IAUGY remained flat at $$16.93 during trading hours on Friday. Insurance Australia Group has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06.

Insurance Australia Group Limited operates as a general insurance company in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

