Short Interest in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Expands By 70.7%

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $77.55. The company had a trading volume of 59,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,300. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,013,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,750,000 after purchasing an additional 380,983 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 481.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 203,651 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 256.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 40,477 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

