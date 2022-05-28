Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Expands By 66.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of PSCF stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $64.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,989,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

