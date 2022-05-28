Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Expands By 66.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of PSCF stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $64.09.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (Get Rating)
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.