Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Drops By 39.1%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EEMA traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.16. The company had a trading volume of 75,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,854. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $64.43 and a 1-year high of $94.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 110.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

