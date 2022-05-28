Short Interest in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Declines By 48.1%

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 912.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jupiter Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,474. Jupiter Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

