Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Declines By 36.8%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KAO stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. KAO has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KAO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

