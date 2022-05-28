Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Rises By 81.0%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the April 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 266.0 days.

OTCMKTS KNCRF opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98. Konecranes has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $34.55.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

