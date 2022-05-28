Short Interest in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Expands By 66.7%

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in L&F Acquisition during the third quarter worth $342,000. Starboard Value LP increased its position in L&F Acquisition by 62.0% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 191,352 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L&F Acquisition by 26.3% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 575,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 119,788 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 306,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNFA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,593. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. L&F Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

