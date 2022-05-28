Short Interest in Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Declines By 36.1%

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,400 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 1,622,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 159.4 days.

Shares of Lion stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. Lion has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $17.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

