Short Interest in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Decreases By 39.5%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the April 30th total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MGIC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 6.2% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 544,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 31,994 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 48.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 389,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 127,907 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 222,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,315. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $853.38 million, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.79%.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

