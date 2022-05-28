Short Interest in Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Expands By 80.8%

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 80.8% from the April 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Medical Facilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Medical Facilities stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

