Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Rises By 90.6%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,628,500 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the April 30th total of 1,903,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 164.9 days.
Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
MHSDF opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.
Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.
