Short Interest in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Decreases By 41.1%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,500 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the April 30th total of 1,108,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

DDAIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($117.02) to €105.00 ($111.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($95.74) to €83.00 ($88.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($121.28) to €104.00 ($110.64) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

DDAIF traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,859. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1-year low of $60.79 and a 1-year high of $103.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mercedes-Benz Group ( OTCMKTS:DDAIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $49.62 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group (Get Rating)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

