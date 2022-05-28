Short Interest in Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Drops By 46.9%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,000 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the April 30th total of 1,341,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Newcrest Mining stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,184. Newcrest Mining has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Newcrest Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $27.10 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

