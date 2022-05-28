Short Interest in Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Drops By 46.9%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGFGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,000 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the April 30th total of 1,341,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Newcrest Mining stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,184. Newcrest Mining has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Newcrest Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $27.10 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th.

About Newcrest Mining (Get Rating)

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

