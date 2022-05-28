Short Interest in Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Grows By 65.7%

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,200 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the April 30th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,312.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NFPDF remained flat at $$66.73 during trading hours on Friday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $66.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
